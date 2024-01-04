The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Mason Rudolph 5.7 Tyler Huntley 5.3 Najee Harris 7.2 Melvin Gordon 5.0 Jaylen Warren 6.8 Nelson Agholor 2.0 George Pickens 8.5 Ravens DST 4.0 Diontae Johnson 6.6



Steelers DST 7.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 7.7 Gardner Minshew 6.7 Devin Singletary 7.3 Jonathan Taylor 8.4 Nico Collins 9.3 Michael Pittman 9.2 Xavier Hutchinson 3.9 Josh Downs 5.8 Dalton Schultz 6.7 Alec Pierce 3.7 Texans DST 8.3 Colts DST 6.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 7.5 Bryce Young 4.3 Rachaad White 9.1 Chuba Hubbard 6.4 Mike Evans 9.5 Adam Thielen 7.1 Chris Godwin 8.0 D.J. Chark 5.0 Trey Palmer 4.2 Panthers DST 2.0 Cade Otton 3.9



Buccaneers DST 7.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Jeff Driskel 2.5 Jake Browning 5.9 Pierre Strong Jr. 6.9 Joe Mixon 7.9 Cedric Tillman 4.6 Chase Brown 4.5 David Bell 3.0 Ja'Marr Chase 8.7 Harrison Bryant 3.8 Tee Higgins 5.7 Browns DST 3.3 Tyler Boyd 5.5



Tanner Hudson 4.0



Bengals DST 5.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Nick Mullens 6.5 Jared Goff 7.8 Ty Chandler 5.8 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.9 Justin Jefferson 9.6 David Montgomery 7.4 Jordan Addison 6.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.9 Johnny Mundt 6.5 Sam LaPorta 9.0 Vikings DST 4.4 Lions DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Siemian 2.7 Bailey Zappe 4.1 Breece Hall 9.6 Ezekiel Elliott 7.5 Garrett Wilson 7.7 Demario Douglas 6.1 Xavier Gipson 3.6 Patriots DST 8.0 Tyler Conklin 5.7



Jets DST 8.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 3.5 Derek Carr 7.1 Bijan Robinson 8.3 Jamaal Williams 6.3 Tyler Allgeier 4.1 Chris Olave 9.4 Drake London 7.2 Rashid Shaheed 6.4 Kyle Pitts 6.3 Juwan Johnson 7.4 Jonnu Smith 4.2 Taysom Hill 5.3 Falcons DST 6.0 Saints DST 7.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Beathard 4.7 Ryan Tannehill 3.9 Travis Etienne 9.2 Derrick Henry 6.6 Calvin Ridley 7.4 Tyjae Spears 5.6 Evan Engram 8.4 DeAndre Hopkins 8.4 Jaguars DST 8.8 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.1



Titans DST 5.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 7.4 Kyler Murray 8.8 Zach Charbonnet 7.7 James Conner 9.5 DK Metcalf 8.9 Emari Demercado 4.3 Tyler Lockett 7.8 Greg Dortch 6.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 6.9 Michael Wilson 5.2 Noah Fant 5.5 Rondale Moore 3.4 Seahawks DST 3.1 Trey McBride 7.5



Cardinals DST 3.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 9.0 Jordan Love 8.7 Khalil Herbert 7.0 Aaron Jones 8.1 Roschon Johnson 5.5 Bo Melton 6.2 D.J. Moore 9.7 Romeo Doubs 5.6 Cole Kmet 5.9 Malik Heath 2.7 Bears DST 6.6 Tucker Kraft 6.1



Packers DST 5.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Blaine Gabbert 5.1 Easton Stick 4.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 6.1 Austin Ekeler 6.7 Justyn Ross 5.4 Alex Erickson 5.1 Kadarius Toney 3.3 Quentin Johnston 4.0 Mecole Hardman 3.2 Gerald Everett 6.9 Noah Gray 4.9 Chargers DST 2.8 Chiefs DST 3.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Jarrett Stidham 3.7 Aidan O'Connell 6.4 Javonte Williams 6.5 Zamir White 8.5 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.8 Davante Adams 9.1 Brandon Johnson 5.3 Jakobi Meyers 7.5 Jerry Jeudy 4.8 Tre Tucker 2.9 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 3.1 Raiders DST 7.7 Broncos DST 5.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 8.6 Tyrod Taylor 6.9 D'Andre Swift 7.1 Saquon Barkley 8.6 Kenneth Gainwell 3.5 Darius Slayton 7.3 A.J. Brown 8.8 Wan'Dale Robinson 6.7 Julio Jones 4.5 Jalin Hyatt 4.4 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Darren Waller 7.0 Eagles DST 6.8 Giants DST 6.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Carson Wentz 5.5 Sam Darnold 4.9 Ronnie Rivers 5.9 Jordan Mason 6.0 Demarcus Robinson 4.9 Tyrion Davis-Price 4.4 Rams DST 4.1 Ronnie Bell 2.8



49ers DST 4.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 9.5 Sam Howell 5.8 Tony Pollard 7.8 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.2 CeeDee Lamb 10.0 Antonio Gibson 5.7 Brandin Cooks 6.8 Terry McLaurin 8.6 Jake Ferguson 7.2 Curtis Samuel 4.7 Cowboys DST 7.9 Jahan Dotson 3.5



Commanders DST 2.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em