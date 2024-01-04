tee-higgins-cincinnati-bengals-usatsi.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.  

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Jan 6 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL +3.5, O/U 35
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph5.7Tyler Huntley5.3
Najee Harris7.2Melvin Gordon5.0
Jaylen Warren6.8Nelson Agholor2.0
George Pickens8.5Ravens DST 4.0
Diontae Johnson6.6

Steelers DST 7.2

Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Jan 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +1, O/U 47.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud7.7Gardner Minshew6.7
Devin Singletary7.3Jonathan Taylor8.4
Nico Collins9.3Michael Pittman9.2
Xavier Hutchinson3.9Josh Downs5.8
Dalton Schultz6.7Alec Pierce3.7
Texans DST 8.3Colts DST 6.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4.5, O/U 37.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.5Bryce Young4.3
Rachaad White9.1Chuba Hubbard6.4
Mike Evans9.5Adam Thielen7.1
Chris Godwin8.0D.J. Chark5.0
Trey Palmer4.2Panthers DST 2.0
Cade Otton3.9

Buccaneers DST 7.4

Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7, O/U 37.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jeff Driskel2.5Jake Browning5.9
Pierre Strong Jr.6.9Joe Mixon7.9
Cedric Tillman4.6Chase Brown4.5
David Bell3.0Ja'Marr Chase8.7
Harrison Bryant3.8Tee Higgins5.7
Browns DST 3.3Tyler Boyd5.5


Tanner Hudson4.0


Bengals DST 5.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3.5, O/U 45.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Nick Mullens6.5Jared Goff7.8
Ty Chandler5.8Jahmyr Gibbs8.9
Justin Jefferson9.6David Montgomery7.4
Jordan Addison6.3Amon-Ra St. Brown9.9
Johnny Mundt6.5Sam LaPorta9.0
Vikings DST 4.4Lions DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -1.5, O/U 30.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Siemian2.7Bailey Zappe4.1
Breece Hall9.6Ezekiel Elliott7.5
Garrett Wilson7.7Demario Douglas6.1
Xavier Gipson3.6Patriots DST 8.0
Tyler Conklin5.7

Jets DST 8.7

Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.5Derek Carr7.1
Bijan Robinson8.3Jamaal Williams6.3
Tyler Allgeier4.1Chris Olave9.4
Drake London7.2Rashid Shaheed6.4
Kyle Pitts6.3Juwan Johnson7.4
Jonnu Smith4.2Taysom Hill5.3
Falcons DST 6.0Saints DST 7.6
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3.5, O/U 40
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Beathard4.7Ryan Tannehill3.9
Travis Etienne9.2Derrick Henry6.6
Calvin Ridley7.4Tyjae Spears5.6
Evan Engram8.4DeAndre Hopkins8.4
Jaguars DST 8.8Chigoziem Okonkwo5.1


Titans DST 5.6
Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.4Kyler Murray8.8
Zach Charbonnet7.7James Conner9.5
DK Metcalf8.9Emari Demercado4.3
Tyler Lockett7.8Greg Dortch6.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba6.9Michael Wilson5.2
Noah Fant5.5Rondale Moore3.4
Seahawks DST 3.1Trey McBride7.5


Cardinals DST 3.0
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -3, O/U 45
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields9.0Jordan Love8.7
Khalil Herbert7.0Aaron Jones8.1
Roschon Johnson5.5Bo Melton6.2
D.J. Moore9.7Romeo Doubs5.6
Cole Kmet5.9Malik Heath2.7
Bears DST 6.6Tucker Kraft6.1


Packers DST 5.0
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3.5, O/U 35
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Blaine Gabbert5.1Easton Stick4.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.1Austin Ekeler6.7
Justyn Ross5.4Alex Erickson5.1
Kadarius Toney3.3Quentin Johnston4.0
Mecole Hardman3.2Gerald Everett6.9
Noah Gray4.9Chargers DST 2.8
Chiefs DST 3.7

Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 38
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jarrett Stidham3.7Aidan O'Connell6.4
Javonte Williams6.5Zamir White8.5
Jaleel McLaughlin3.8Davante Adams9.1
Brandon Johnson5.3Jakobi Meyers7.5
Jerry Jeudy4.8Tre Tucker2.9
Lil'Jordan Humphrey3.1Raiders DST 7.7
Broncos DST 5.2

Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYG +5, O/U 42
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.6Tyrod Taylor6.9
D'Andre Swift7.1Saquon Barkley8.6
Kenneth Gainwell3.5Darius Slayton7.3
A.J. Brown8.8Wan'Dale Robinson6.7
Julio Jones4.5Jalin Hyatt4.4
Dallas Goedert7.6Darren Waller7.0
Eagles DST 6.8Giants DST 6.4
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -4, O/U 41
RamsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz5.5Sam Darnold4.9
Ronnie Rivers5.9Jordan Mason6.0
Demarcus Robinson4.9Tyrion Davis-Price4.4
Rams DST 4.1Ronnie Bell2.8


49ers DST 4.9
Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
WAS +13, O/U 46
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.5Sam Howell5.8
Tony Pollard7.8Brian Robinson Jr.6.2
CeeDee Lamb10.0Antonio Gibson5.7
Brandin Cooks6.8Terry McLaurin8.6
Jake Ferguson7.2Curtis Samuel4.7
Cowboys DST 7.9Jahan Dotson3.5


Commanders DST 2.7
Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Jan 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIA +3, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.6Tua Tagovailoa7.9
James Cook7.6De'Von Achane9.3
Stefon Diggs7.6Tyreek Hill9.8
Gabe Davis6.0Cedrick Wilson Jr.4.3
Khalil Shakir3.8Braxton Berrios2.8
Dalton Kincaid7.1Dolphins DST 3.6
Bills DST 5.8