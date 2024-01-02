It's Week 18, which means if your Fantasy league is still going on, you like to take risks. With the NFL playoffs starting next week, we could have several teams resting their stars, and that's not something most managers like to deal with in a potential Fantasy championship.

We don't know exactly which players might sit in Week 18, but the Ravens (No. 1 seed in the AFC), 49ers (No. 1 seed in the NFC), Chiefs (No. 3 seed in the AFC) and Browns (No. 5 seed in the AFC) are locked into their playoff spots. There's little incentive for those teams to play their main guys, and we already know Christian McCaffrey (calf) has been ruled out.

We also don't expect the Rams to play their main guys given Sean McVay's history of resting players in the preseason. The Rams have clinched a playoff spot, but there's likely little difference in being the No. 6 or 7 seed in the Wild Card round.

Along with that, you could have several players who are banged up being shut down to avoid further injury. This is a tricky week, but we'll have you covered with a wide range of options of players to add.

If this is your championship week, we hope you can bring home the trophy. Good luck and thank you for reading this column all season long. We hope it's been helpful in making your lineup a success.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Josh Allen (neck), Tua Tagovailoa (shoulder), Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), Baker Mayfield (ribs), Will Levis (foot), Kenny Pickett (ankle) and Taylor Heinicke (ankle)

Potentially resting for the playoffs: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Flacco, Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 3614 RUYDS 34 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 16 Carr has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and the Saints are still alive for the NFC South title or a Wild Card spot. Carr only scored 10.9 Fantasy points at Atlanta in Week 12 with no touchdowns and an interception, but he passed for 304 yards. Two of the past four quarterbacks against the Falcons have scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points. Tyrod Taylor QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 1044 RUYDS 159 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Taylor just scored 20.8 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 17, and he had 11.4 Fantasy points in the second half against the Eagles in Week 16 when he replaced Tommy DeVito. He should give you production with his legs -- he's run for at least 21 yards in each of his past five significant appearances -- and Philadelphia is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph QB PIT Pittsburgh • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 567 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Rudolph will start his third game in a row for the Steelers, and the Ravens should bench most of their starters in Week 18 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up. Rudolph has passed for 564 yards in his past two games, and he's doing a great job connecting with George Pickens. The only drawback for Rudolph this week could be Pittsburgh leaning on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren like what happened in Week 17 at Seattle when Rudolph was 18-of-24 passing for 274 yards and no touchdowns. Still, in any Superflex or two-quarterback final, Rudolph is a great sleeper. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 14th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 3164 RUYDS 91 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.6 Minshew scored 13.1 Fantasy points in relief of Anthony Richardson in Week 2 at Houston, and he should have the chance for a quality outing this week against the Texans in a huge game for both teams. Now, Minshew only has one game with more than 16.1 Fantasy points in his past four outings, but the Texans have allowed the past two non-Tennessee quarterbacks that they've faced (Zach Wilson in Week 14 and Joe Flacco in Week 16) to each score at least 23.2 Fantasy points. Minshew is a good option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Demarcus Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 24th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 The Rams should rest Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to get ready for the playoffs, but I expect Robinson to still get playing time. And maybe Tutu Atwell (29 percent rostered) could also get in the mix as well, and remember he scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each of his first three games this season while Kupp was out. Robinson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in five games in a row, and he can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver even while likely catching passes from Carson Wentz with Matthew Stafford expected to sit as well. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 37 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.1 I liked Dortch as a sleeper in Week 17 at Philadelphia, and he delivered seven catches for 82 yards on seven targets for 15.2 PPR points. That's now 11 games over the past two seasons with at least four targets, and he has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in nine of those outings. He should once again see a decent amount of targets against the Seahawks in Week 18, and Dortch is worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Bo Melton WR GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 17 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 We'll see who's healthy at receiver for the Packers this week, but Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) are all dealing with injuries heading into Week 18 against Chicago. Melton has stepped up in each of the past two games with 10 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Watson, Reed and Wicks all remain out against the Bears. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 72 REYDS 708 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 There are two Giants receivers to add this week in Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson (20 percent rostered), and both could be useful No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 18 against the Eagles. Slayton has done well with Tyrod Taylor in the past two games with seven catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets over that span, and Slayton had a 69-yard touchdown from Taylor in Week 16 at Philadelphia. Robinson's two best games this season have come with Taylor in Week 8 at Buffalo (14.2 PPR points) and Week 17 against the Rams (19.9 PPR points). The Eagles enter Week 18 as the No. 1 team in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 71 REYDS 654 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Shaheed was a letdown in Week 17 at Tampa Bay with just two catches for 14 yards on three targets, but I expect him to perform better at home against Atlanta in Week 18. He averages 12.5 PPR points indoors this season in nine games, and the Saints could struggle to run the ball this week with Alvin Kamara (ankle) hurt. I'll go back to Shaheed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Alex Erickson WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC LAC -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 203 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 If the Chargers are again without Keenan Allen (heel) and Josh Palmer (concussion) then look at Erickson as a flier in deeper leagues. In Week 17 at Denver with Allen and Palmer out, Erickson had seven catches for 98 yards on eight targets. He appears to have a good connection with Easton Stick, and Erickson could be a useful option in Week 18 against the Chiefs if Allen and Palmer are out again. Ronnie Bell WR SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 63 TD 2 FPTS/G 1.5 With the 49ers expected to rest Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in Week 18 against the Rams with the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up, Bell could be the top receiver for San Francisco. Sam Darnold will likely start for the 49ers, so keep that in mind, but Darnold and Bell hooked up for a touchdown in garbage time in Week 16 against Baltimore. Bell is a desperation flier in deeper leagues against the Rams, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nelson Agholor WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 40 REYDS 342 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.5 With the Ravens expected to rest Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham in Week 18 against the Steelers with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, look for Agholor to be the top option in the passing game. Tyler Huntley will likely start for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson also resting, but Agholor can still be a desperation No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He does have two touchdowns in his past six games. Justin Watson WR KC Kansas City • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 52 REYDS 460 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.9 The Chiefs might only rest Rashee Rice of their main receivers to make sure everyone else knows how to catch, but we could see Watson, Mecole Hardman and Richie James in prominent roles in Week 18 at the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes isn't expected to play much, if at all, so they could be catching passes from Blaine Gabbert. But it's a favorable matchup since the Chargers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this year, and I like Watson the best of the aforementioned trio. In deeper leagues, Watson could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 18.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

Add in this order:

Week 18 Waiver Priority List Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 56 REYDS 328 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Johnson might be the best player of all the waiver wire options to get this week given his recent production heading into Week 18 against Atlanta. He's scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he just had eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets at Tampa Bay in Week 17. He had four catches for 45 yards on seven targets in Week 12 at Atlanta, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues this week. The Falcons are also No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Kraft has scored at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he could be a viable weapon for Jordan Love once again in Week 18 against Chicago with Christian Watson (hamstring), Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) all dealing with injuries. Keep an eye on their health, as well as if Luke Musgrave (abdomen) could return, but Kraft has six targets in each of his past three games and at least four catches in four outings in a row. The Bears are also No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC LAC -3 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 69 REYDS 407 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Everett had a down game in Week 17 at Denver with four catches for 31 yards on nine targets, and he scored just 7.7 PPR points. While the production was bad, Everett had at least eight targets for the fourth game in a row, and that should continue again in Week 18 against the Chiefs if Keenan Allen (heel) and Josh Palmer (concussion) remain out. He caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Week 7 at Kansas City, and Everett can still be a useful No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in the rematch, especially if Allen and Palmer remain out. Johnny Mundt TE MIN Minnesota • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 114 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.8 In the first game without T.J. Hockenson (knee) in Week 17 against Green Bay, Mundt had four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He should remain the lead tight end for the Vikings in Week 18 at Detroit, and he can be used as a low-end starter in all leagues. We'll see who starts at quarterback for Minnesota, but Mundt should still be a viable target in this matchup with the Lions.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Lions (47 percent rostered) vs. MIN

Patriots (34 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Buccaneers (54 percent rostered) at CAR

Raiders (32 percent rostered) vs. DEN

Jaguars (64 percent rostered) at TEN