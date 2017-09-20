Fantasy Football Week 3: Don't drop Jalen Richard, Andrew Luck and Thomas Rawls. They're at the top of our stash rankings

Standard: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop. You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it okay to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? Hopefully the Stash Power Rankings to help.

Below are 20 players who probably won't help you in Week 3, but may deserve a spot on your roster anyway. This is not a universal list -- your own positional depth does impact things -- but it's a good place to start. If you have Samaje Perine and Jalen Richard on your roster and need a spot, go ahead and drop Perine -- Richard's ranked higher right now.

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, or Thomas Rawls pushes Chris Carson for playing time after getting worked in slowly in Week 3, neither is likely to appear again.