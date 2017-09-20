Play

Fantasy Football Week 3: Don't drop Jalen Richard, Andrew Luck and Thomas Rawls. They're at the top of our stash rankings

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop. You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it okay to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? Hopefully the Stash Power Rankings to help.

Below are 20 players who probably won't help you in Week 3, but may deserve a spot on your roster anyway. This is not a universal list -- your own positional depth does impact things -- but it's a good place to start. If you have Samaje Perine and Jalen Richard on your roster and need a spot, go ahead and drop Perine -- Richard's ranked higher right now. 

We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, or Thomas Rawls pushes Chris Carson for playing time after getting worked in slowly in Week 3, neither is likely to appear again. 

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Andrew Luck 89%NA--
David Johnson 92%NA--
Jalen Richard 29%NA
Thomas Rawls 83%NA
Danny Amendola 45%NA--
D'Onta Foreman 34%NA
Bilal Powell 91%NA
Wendell Smallwood 19%NA--
Samaje Perine 56%NA
Greg Olsen 78%NA
Marlon Mack 41%NA--
Donte Moncrief 66%NA
John Ross 18%NA--
Mike Williams 13%NA
James Conner 32%NA--
Alfred Morris 13%NA
Corey Coleman 49%NA
Latavius Murray 36%NA--
Matt Breida 12%NA--
Dion Lewis 20%NA--
Jamaal Williams 58%NA
