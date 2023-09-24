The Dolphins passing game has been an unstoppable big play machine since the start of last season, and now it looks like their running game might be following suit. As if the Dolphins needed another weapon.

De'Von Achane had his coming out party Sunday, as the Dolphins completely overwhelmed the Broncos, and it looks like he might need to be the next must-add player on the Fantasy Football waiver wire. Achane rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries, with two touchdowns – including a 67-yarder to get the Dolphins to 70 points on the day – and was active in the passing game as well, catching four for 30 yards and a couple of scores on what were cleverly designed shovel passes to Achane in the red zone.

Obviously, the Dolphins were dominating the Broncos, putting up an NFL-record 726 yards, including 350 on the ground. And Achane wasn't alone in putting up a huge game, as Raheem Mostert also scored four touchdowns and had 142 yards from scrimmage, while Tyreek Hill only had one touchdown along with 157 yards on nine catches. This was a game where the Broncos were just totally overmatched, and Achane certainly benefited from that, to be sure.

But we're also talking about a running back who showed three-down skills in college and ran 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, so it wouldn't be fair to say he was just a product of the system. Though, to be clear: The System, in this case, is an offense that entered Sunday averaging 462.5 yards in the first two games and had generated three rushing touchdowns for Mostert.

However you want to dole out credit here, I think the point is obvious: There might be plenty of room in this Dolphins offense for Achane and Mostert to thrive. And both bring exactly the kind of big-play ability the Dolphins clearly look for when building their offense, and I'd bet we're going to see double-digit touches most weeks moving forward for both of them as Mike McDaniel looks to make use of yet another fun weapon.

Achane may not have another game this good all season, but he's still looking like an absolute must-add option on waiver wires heading into Week 4. He should have standalone value even alongside Mostert, but the real upside here comes in case something happens to Mostert – a back who has missed significant time with injuries pretty much every season of his career. Achane has a role on maybe the best offense in the NFL, and that has plenty of value in and of itself; he's also one injury away from being the lead back in that offense, and that could carry top-12 upside.

There aren't going to be many chances to get a piece of this Dolphins offense on waivers this season, but Achane is available in 43% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now. That number should be roughly zero by the time waivers run this week.

Here's who we're going to be looking at adding heading into Week 3 of the Fantasy Football season.