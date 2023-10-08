nico-collins-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Nico Collins is a top-20 wide receiver for Week 5, which is a testament to how good he's been to open what has been a significant breakout season for him. 

However, Michael Pittman, DeAndre Hopkins and Garrett Wilson are all also top-24 wide receivers in my rankings for this week too, despite pretty underwhelming starts to the season for all three of them across the board. And it's not because I love any of those three players right now, and certainly not because I view them all as must-start Fantasy options. 

It's because the wide receiver position is pretty thin heading into Week 5. Injuries are a part of that, as Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and Tee Higgins (ribs) are both typical top-15 guys who aren't ranked there right now; Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Mike Williams (knee) would be in the top-20 discussion if they were healthy too, though at least Cooper Kupp's return will help those of us who have been waiting for him since his preseeason hamstring injury. 

But the bigger issue for Week 5 is clearly the bye weeks. Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Amari Cooper would all at least be in the discussion for the top-24 most weeks, and they're all out this week, as are more fringe-y options like Josh Palmer, Elijah Moore, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and others. There's an awful lot of star power missing from this week's rankings.

So, yeah, Jordan Addison is still a top-36 wide receiver coming off a game without a catch. So are both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Robert Woods might be one too. Again, not because I necessarily think any of them are incredibly valuable Fantasy players, but because someone's gotta be ranked there. This week, more than maybe any other this season, you might be choosing from some less-than-ideal options to fill out your WR spots.

You might specifically be wondering how to handle Kupp, and I'll just say this: I haven't been waiting all this time to sit him. There are no specific plans to limit his playing time, but there's obviously some risk of playing him in his first game back from a hamstring injury that has been following him around for two months at this point. The rise of Puka Nacua could also lead the Rams to lean on him less heavily, too.

On the other hand, we're talking about a guy who has been historically productive since the start of the 2021 season, averaging 24.7 PPR points per game. There hasn't been a more reliable player at any position the past couple of seasons, and as long as he's active, he's going to be in my lineup -- though as you can see from my rankings below, I am being a bit cautious in only raking him as a top-12 guy, and now the No. 1 WR. For now. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 5 at wide receiver for PPR leagues: 

Week 5 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. KC
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. NYG
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. JAX
  4. CeeDee Lamb @SF
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @ARI
  6. A.J. Brown @LAR
  7. Chris Olave @NE
  8. Devonta Smith @LAR
  9. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
  10. Puka Nacua vs. PHI
  11. Cooper Kupp vs. PHI
  12. Davante Adams vs. GB
  13. Deebo Samuel vs. DAL
  14. Calvin Ridley @BUF
  15. Brandon Aiyuk vs. DAL
  16. Christian Kirk @BUF
  17. Nico Collins @ATL
  18. Michael Pittman vs. TEN
  19. DeAndre Hopkins @IND
  20. Garrett Wilson @DEN
  21. George Pickens vs. BAL
  22. Christian Watson @LV
  23. Adam Thielen @DET
  24. Michael Thomas @NE
  25. Jakobi Meyers vs. GB
  26. Tank Dell @ATL
  27. Marquise Brown vs. CIN
  28. Jordan Addison vs. KC
  29. Zay Flowers @PIT
  30. Jerry Jeudy vs. NYJ
  31. Courtland Sutton vs. NYJ
  32. Robert Woods @ATL
  33. Tyler Boyd @ARI
  34. Kendrick Bourne vs. NO
  35. Romeo Doubs @LV
  36. Josh Reynolds vs. CAR
  37. KJ Osborn vs. KC
  38. Gabe Davis vs. JAX
  39. Tutu Atwell vs. PHI
  40. D.J. Chark @DET
  41. Van Jefferson vs. PHI
  42. Drake London vs. HOU
  43. Rashee Rice @MIN
  44. Brandin Cooks @SF
  45. Treylon Burks @IND
  46. Michael Wilson vs. CIN
  47. Jayden Reed @LV
  48. Rashid Shaheed @NE
  49. Josh Downs vs. TEN
  50. DeVante Parker vs. NO
  51. Allen Lazard @DEN
  52. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. NO
  53. Parris Campbell @MIA
  54. Allen Robinson vs. BAL
  55. Darius Slayton @MIA
  56. Calvin Austin vs. BAL
  57. Rashod Bateman @PIT
  58. Rondale Moore vs. CIN
  59. Kadarius Toney @MIN
  60. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @MIN