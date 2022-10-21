From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 7 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones; running backs Damien Harris, J.K. Dobbins, and Saquon Barkley; receivers Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle; tight ends Mark Andrews and Darren Waller; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- OT Jack Conklin (ankle) - Cleared
- OG Wyatt Teller (calf) - Out
- DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) - Cleared
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Denzel Ward (concussion) - Out
- RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - Out
- RB Justice Hill (hamstring) - Cleared
- RB Gus Edwards (knee-ACL) - TBD
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) - Questionable
- TE Mark Andrews (knee) - Questionable
- LB Justin Houston (groin) - Questionable
- CB Marcus Peters (quadriceps) - Questionable
- DE Calais Campbell (foot) - Cleared
With Dobbins officially out, Kenyan Drake is set to lead the Ravens backfield again, but he will have competition. Justice Hill should return to action this week, and Hill was operating as the RB2 before suffering an injury. Despite the competition, Drake remains a flex against against a Cleveland team that's allowed the third most fantasy points to running backs. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Bateman and Andrews throughout the weekend. If both players are out, Devin Duvernay would be a low-end flex option against a Browns defense dealing with key injuries.
DFS impact
Drake is an interesting option in GPP at only $5,100 on DraftKings. He's a bit risky with Justice Hill returning to action but has a positive matchup. Dobbins' absence could also increase upside for Lamar Jackson, who will likely carry a significant load on the ground. Jackson is the highest-priced quarterback on the main slate. While Duvernay is a low-volume receiver, at only $4,500 on DraftKings he is a strong value play if both Bateman and Andrews are out. Key defensive injuries for the Ravens increase upside for Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Notable injuries
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Out
- TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Out
- OG Shaq Mason (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Akiem Hicks (foot) - Out
- CB Carlton Davis (hip) - Questionable
- QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - Doubtful
- QB Sam Darnold (ankle) - TBD
- WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Questionable
- C Pat Elflein (hip) - Questionable
- LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - Questionable
- CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - Questionable
With Mayfield unlikely to play, P.J. Walker is set to start Week 7 for the Panthers. Walker struggled in Week 6, completing only 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards. The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers. All offensive players will likely struggle against a typically strong Tampa Bay defense.
For the Bucs, Brate suffered another concussion, making Cade Otton as low-end streaming option at tight end.
DFS impact
The Panthers' backfield will be lead by D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Foreman is minimum price on DraftKings and was successful in the absence of Derrick Henry in Tennessee last year. Foreman is a risky low-priced option. The Panthers have significant injuries to their secondary, making all Tampa Bay offensive players high-upside options despite underwhelming performances in Week 6. The Panthers have been strong against tight ends this season but Otton is a low-priced punt option at tight end. In Week 5 with Brate out, Otton had six receptions on seven targets for 43 yards.
Notable injuries
- CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) - Cleared
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) - Cleared
- WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Cleared
- TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Cleared
- OG Alex Cappa (illness) - Cleared
- DT Josh Tupou (calf) - Out
- LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) - Out
The most significant injury in this matchup is Ja'Marr Chase, who logged multiple limited practices this week. Chase practiced in full on Friday and is cleared to play, as is Tee Higgins after back-to-back full practices.
Despite defensive injuries for the Bengals, Falcons offensive players should be avoided if possible.
DFS Impact
With all offensive weapons healthy for the Bengals, Joe Burrow is an excellent DFS option against an a Falcons defense that has allowed the eight most fantasy points to tight ends and sixth most to receivers. Chase is the second-most expensive receiver on the main slate but Higgins is low priced for his value at $6,400.
Notable injuries
Lions
- RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) - Questionable
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Josh Reynolds (knee) - Questionable
- WR D.J. Chark (ankle) - Out
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Cleared
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - TBD
- WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) - TBD
- TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out
- WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out
- OT Andrew Thomas (elbow) - Cleared
- C Jon Feliciano (groin) - Questionable
- LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Out
- WR Jamal Agnew (knee) - TBD
- WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - TBD
- NT DaVon Hamilton (foot) - TBD
- OLB Foye Olukun (calf) - TBD
- CB Shaquill Griffin (back) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) - Cleared
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out
- LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Out
Titans
- FB Tory Carter (neck) - TBD
- OG Nate Davis (knee) - TBD
- ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) - TBD
The big news in this game is that Jonathan Taylor is cleared to play. Taylor struggled prior to his Week 5 injury, but Fantasy managers should feel comfortable with Taylor as their RB1. Hines has been cleared from his concussion and should return to passing-down work.
DFS Impact
Despite being sidelined for two weeks and production struggles, Taylor is priced within $300 of the top running back option on DraftKings. In a difficult matchup with a relatively healthy Titans defense, Taylor is not an ideal option. Although Taylor is returning to action, Matt Ryan and Colts receivers are interesting options against a Titans defense that has struggled to stop the pass -- perhaps benefitting Hines, who is priced at $5,300.
Notable injuries
- WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Randall Cobb (ankle) - Out
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Out
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Cleared
Commanders
- QB Carson Wentz (finger) - Out
- WR Dyami Brown (groin) - Out
- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Logan Thomas (calf) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Elijah Moore (personal) - Out
- WR Braxton Berrios (back) - TBD
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - TBD
- OLB Quincy Williams (ankle) - TBD
- QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) - TBD
- NT D.J. Jones (ankle) - TBD
- OG Quinn Meinerz (foot) - TBD
- DE DeShawn Williams (back) - TBD
- DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck) - TBD
- DB Damarri Mathis (knee) - TBD
- NB K'Waun Williams (wrist) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Texans
- DE Jonathan Greenard (calf) - TBD
Raiders
- WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) - TBD
- WR Mack Hollins (heel) - TBD
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Foster Moreau (knee) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Gabe Jackson (knee) - TBD
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) - TBD
- TE Gerald Everett (illness) - Cleared
- TE Donald Parham (concussion) - TBD
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee) - TBD
- C Corey Linsley (illness) - TBD
- OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - TBD
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) - TBD
- K Dustin Hopkins (quads) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- OG Joe Thuney (ankle) - TBD
- DB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Trent Williams (ankle) - TBD
- DE Nick Bosa (groin) - TBD
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD
- DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles) -TBD
- SS Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) - TBD
- CB Jimmie Ward (hand) - TBD
- CB Charvarius Ward (groin) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) - Cleared
- TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) - Cleared
- CB Levi Wallace (concussion) - Cleared
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Cleared
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Cleared
- QB Skylar Thompson (thumb) - TBD
- WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) - TBD
- TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Greg Little (Achilles) - TBD
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - TBD
- DE Christian Wilkins (hand) - TBD
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) - TBD
- ILB Jerome Baker (hip) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Bears
- TBD
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) - TBD
- RB Damien Harris (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Kendrick Bourne (toe) - TBD
- TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - TBD
- OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) - TBD
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - TBD
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.