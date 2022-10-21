From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 7 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones; running backs Damien Harris, J.K. Dobbins, and Saquon Barkley; receivers Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle; tight ends Mark Andrews and Darren Waller; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries



Browns

OT Jack Conklin (ankle) - Cleared

OG Wyatt Teller (calf) - Out

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) - Cleared

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) - Questionable

CB Denzel Ward (concussion) - Out

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - Out

RB Justice Hill (hamstring) - Cleared

RB Gus Edwards (knee-ACL) - TBD

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) - Questionable

TE Mark Andrews (knee) - Questionable

LB Justin Houston (groin) - Questionable

CB Marcus Peters (quadriceps) - Questionable

DE Calais Campbell (foot) - Cleared

With Dobbins officially out, Kenyan Drake is set to lead the Ravens backfield again, but he will have competition. Justice Hill should return to action this week, and Hill was operating as the RB2 before suffering an injury. Despite the competition, Drake remains a flex against against a Cleveland team that's allowed the third most fantasy points to running backs. Fantasy managers will need to monitor status for Bateman and Andrews throughout the weekend. If both players are out, Devin Duvernay would be a low-end flex option against a Browns defense dealing with key injuries.

DFS impact



Drake is an interesting option in GPP at only $5,100 on DraftKings. He's a bit risky with Justice Hill returning to action but has a positive matchup. Dobbins' absence could also increase upside for Lamar Jackson, who will likely carry a significant load on the ground. Jackson is the highest-priced quarterback on the main slate. While Duvernay is a low-volume receiver, at only $4,500 on DraftKings he is a strong value play if both Bateman and Andrews are out. Key defensive injuries for the Ravens increase upside for Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

WR Julio Jones (knee) - Out



TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Out

OG Shaq Mason (ankle) - Questionable

DE Akiem Hicks (foot) - Out

CB Carlton Davis (hip) - Questionable

Panthers

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) - Doubtful

QB Sam Darnold (ankle) - TBD

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) - Questionable

OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Questionable

C Pat Elflein (hip) - Questionable

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) - Questionable



CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) - Questionable



With Mayfield unlikely to play, P.J. Walker is set to start Week 7 for the Panthers. Walker struggled in Week 6, completing only 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards. The Panthers will also be without Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers. All offensive players will likely struggle against a typically strong Tampa Bay defense.

For the Bucs, Brate suffered another concussion, making Cade Otton as low-end streaming option at tight end.

DFS impact

The Panthers' backfield will be lead by D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Foreman is minimum price on DraftKings and was successful in the absence of Derrick Henry in Tennessee last year. Foreman is a risky low-priced option. The Panthers have significant injuries to their secondary, making all Tampa Bay offensive players high-upside options despite underwhelming performances in Week 6. The Panthers have been strong against tight ends this season but Otton is a low-priced punt option at tight end. In Week 5 with Brate out, Otton had six receptions on seven targets for 43 yards.

Notable injuries

Falcons

CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) - Cleared



Bengals

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) - Cleared



WR Tee Higgins (ankle) - Cleared

TE Hayden Hurst (groin) - Cleared

OG Alex Cappa (illness) - Cleared



DT Josh Tupou (calf) - Out

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) - Out

The most significant injury in this matchup is Ja'Marr Chase, who logged multiple limited practices this week. Chase practiced in full on Friday and is cleared to play, as is Tee Higgins after back-to-back full practices.

Despite defensive injuries for the Bengals, Falcons offensive players should be avoided if possible.

DFS Impact

With all offensive weapons healthy for the Bengals, Joe Burrow is an excellent DFS option against an a Falcons defense that has allowed the eight most fantasy points to tight ends and sixth most to receivers. Chase is the second-most expensive receiver on the main slate but Higgins is low priced for his value at $6,400.

Notable injuries

Lions

RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) - Questionable

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - Cleared

WR Josh Reynolds (knee) - Questionable

WR D.J. Chark (ankle) - Out

C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Cleared

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - TBD

WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) - TBD

TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - TBD



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Out



WR Kenny Golladay (knee) - Out

OT Andrew Thomas (elbow) - Cleared



C Jon Feliciano (groin) - Questionable

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) - Out







Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) - TBD

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) - TBD

NT DaVon Hamilton (foot) - TBD

OLB Foye Olukun (calf) - TBD

CB Shaquill Griffin (back) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) - Cleared

RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) - Cleared

DE Kwity Paye (ankle) - Out



LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) - Out

Titans

FB Tory Carter (neck) - TBD

OG Nate Davis (knee) - TBD

ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) - TBD

The big news in this game is that Jonathan Taylor is cleared to play. Taylor struggled prior to his Week 5 injury, but Fantasy managers should feel comfortable with Taylor as their RB1. Hines has been cleared from his concussion and should return to passing-down work.

DFS Impact

Despite being sidelined for two weeks and production struggles, Taylor is priced within $300 of the top running back option on DraftKings. In a difficult matchup with a relatively healthy Titans defense, Taylor is not an ideal option. Although Taylor is returning to action, Matt Ryan and Colts receivers are interesting options against a Titans defense that has struggled to stop the pass -- perhaps benefitting Hines, who is priced at $5,300.

Notable injuries

Packers

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) - TBD

WR Randall Cobb (ankle) - Out

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Out

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Cleared

Commanders

QB Carson Wentz (finger) - Out

WR Dyami Brown (groin) - Out

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Logan Thomas (calf) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Jets

WR Elijah Moore (personal) - Out

WR Braxton Berrios (back) - TBD

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - TBD

OLB Quincy Williams (ankle) - TBD

Broncos

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) - TBD

NT D.J. Jones (ankle) - TBD

OG Quinn Meinerz (foot) - TBD

DE DeShawn Williams (back) - TBD

DE Dre'Mont Jones (neck) - TBD

DB Damarri Mathis (knee) - TBD

NB K'Waun Williams (wrist) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Texans

DE Jonathan Greenard (calf) - TBD

Raiders

WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) - TBD

WR Mack Hollins (heel) - TBD

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD

TE Foster Moreau (knee) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - TBD

WR Penny Hart (hamstring) - TBD

OG Gabe Jackson (knee) - TBD

Chargers

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - TBD

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) - TBD

TE Gerald Everett (illness) - Cleared

TE Donald Parham (concussion) - TBD

RB Joshua Kelley (knee) - TBD

C Corey Linsley (illness) - TBD

OT Trey Pipkins (knee) - TBD

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) - TBD

K Dustin Hopkins (quads) - Out



Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

OG Joe Thuney (ankle) - TBD

DB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) - TBD



49ers

OT Trent Williams (ankle) - TBD



DE Nick Bosa (groin) - TBD

DT Arik Armstead (foot) - TBD

DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles) -TBD

SS Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) - TBD

CB Jimmie Ward (hand) - TBD

CB Charvarius Ward (groin) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Steelers

QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) - Cleared

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) - Cleared

CB Levi Wallace (concussion) - Cleared



FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) - Cleared

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Cleared

QB Skylar Thompson (thumb) - TBD

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) - TBD



TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) - TBD

OT Greg Little (Achilles) - TBD

OT Terron Armstead (toe) - TBD

DE Christian Wilkins (hand) - TBD

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back) - TBD

ILB Jerome Baker (hip) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bears

TBD

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle) - TBD

RB Damien Harris (hamstring) - TBD



WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) - TBD



WR Kendrick Bourne (toe) - TBD

TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) - TBD

OT Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) - TBD

DT Christian Barmore (knee) - TBD

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD



Analysis coming soon.