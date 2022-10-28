From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 8 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Derek Carr; running backs Chuba Hubbard, Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner and D'Andre Swift; receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Jaylen Waddle; tight ends Dalton Schultz, T.J. Hockenson and Darren Waller; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Broncos

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) - Cleared

LB Baron Browning (hip) - Out

LB Josey Jewell (knee) - Cleared

Jaguars

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) - Questionable

CB Shaquill Griffin (back) - IR



Notable injuries

Panthers

Falcons

CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) - Out

FS Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) - Out

The Falcons will be without Terrell, which is a significant loss for their defense. This increases upside for DJ Moore, who is coming off his best game of the season with seven receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. With Terrell out, we could see a repeat performance for Moore, who will dominate target share. The absence of Hubbard makes D'Onta Foreman a solid RB2. Foreman had 15 carries for 118 yards and two receptions for 27 yards last week against Tampa Bay. Raheem Blackshear could see an uptick in volume but is not a viable Fantasy option and unlikely to make a significant impact on Foreman's volume.

The Panthers' secondary is dealing with injuries but it's not enough to erase concerns with Kyle Pitts or Drake London. Both players are risky options. Atlanta will likely remain committed to the run.

DFS impact

Atlanta's defense gives up the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and the loss of Terrell increases value for Moore, who is only $5,300 on DraftKings. He's an excellent option. Although the matchup is more pass-friendly, Foreman still has potential as a value play priced at $5,300 on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

Bears

OT Larry Broom (concussion) - Out

C Lucas Patrick (toe) - IR

Cowboys

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Lions

Notable injuries

Cardinals

Vikings

None

James Conner is out for the third week in a row, making Eno Benjamin a potential low-end RB2. Minnesota's defense is average but Benjamin is coming off a game with 12 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown, plus four receptions for 21 yards. Fantasy managers need to wait for the final Friday practice report for more clarity on additional Cardinals players. If Darrell Williams is out or limited, Keaontay Ingram is a deep league option coming off a double-digit fantasy point performance.

DFS impact

Benjamin and Ingram have been priced up appropriate at $6,000 and $5,000, respectively, on DraftKings. Benjamin could operate as a contrarian play but it's a risky move that I wouldn't recommend with running backs like Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dameon Pierce and Kenneth Walker all priced within $500 of Benjamin.

Notable injuries

Raiders

QB Derek Carr (back) - TBD

WR Davante Adams (illness) - TBD

WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) - TBD

WR Mack Hollins (heel) - TBD

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - TBD

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle) - TBD

LB Divine Deablo (back) -TBD

SS Johnathan Abram (illness) - TBD

Saints

Notable injuries

Patriots

Jets

Notable injuries

Steelers

Eagles

DE Brandon Graham (hamstring) - Cleared



Notable injuries

Titans

Texans

Notable injuries

Commanders

Colts

With Dotson out and other pass catchers questionable, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel should continue to see the bulk of target share for the Commanders. The two receivers combined for 50% of targets and had five receptions each. The Colts defense will receive a boost from the return of Shaq Leonard, but he could be limited.

DFS impact

Neither team has appealing DFS plays on offense but both defenses are excellent options. Washington is the lower priced option at just $2,600 on DraftKings and Indianapolis is the fourth highest-priced defense on the main slate at $3,700.

Notable injuries

49ers

Rams

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (illness) - TBD

WR Van Jefferson (knee) - TBD

Notable injuries

Giants

Seahawks

Notable injuries

Packers

Bills

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - Cleared

OT Spencer Brown (foot) - Out

The loss of Lazard is significant to an already depleted receiving corps. Randall Cobb is on IR and Watson is questionable, leaving Watkins and Romeo Doubs as the remaining healthy options. Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure could see increased opportunities but are not options in any format. Fantasy managers should be weary of Watkins and Doubs against Buffalo's defense.

DFS impact

Upside is limited for the Packers receivers in a tough matchup. They are not options in DFS. Expect Aaron Rodgers to continue his reliance on Aaron Jones, who caught nine of his 10 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. Jones is a risky option against Buffalo but the only viable option for the Packers.

Notable injuries

Bengals

Browns

