Giants' Blake Martinez: Tackling machine
RotoWire Staff
Martinez was a tackling machine in his first season with the Giants, racking up 151 total, good for third in the NFL.
He also added three sacks, an interception, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He'll return as the team's top inside linebacker in 2021.
