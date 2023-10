Coach Brian Daboll said he expects Banks (ankle) to be able to play in Sunday night's Week 6 game against the Bills, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Banks appeared to roll his ankle late in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, but it doesn't sound like a serious injury. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Banks has started all five games for the G-Men to this point, recording 15 tackles and four pass breakups.