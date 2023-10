Schmitz (shoulder) may not be ready to return for Week 6 against the Bills, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Schmitz suffered the injury in Week 4 and was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The rookie's continued absence is one of many negatively impacting the Giants' offensive line at the moment. Assuming Schmitz does miss against Buffalo, his next opportunity to play will be Week 7 against the Commanders.