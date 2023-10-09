McKethan, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, could play this week according to head coach Brian Daboll, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

McKethan was unable to return after exiting with the injury, but there seems to be optimism that his absence will not extend beyond that portion of Week 5. However, the second-year pro should still be considered questionable at this time for Week 6 against the Bills.