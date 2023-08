McKethan (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list Monday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

McKethan suffered a torn ACL during training camp in 2022, which forced him to miss the entirety of last season. Due to the injury, the 24-year-old started camp on the PUP list; however, after passing a physical Monday, he's been cleared to compete. A fifth-round selection in the 2022 Draft, McKethan will now get to work on earning a depth role on the team's offensive line.