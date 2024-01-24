Strange wasn't targeted against the Titans in Week 18 and finished the season with five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.
The rookie second-round pick's first year in the NFL wasn't a particularly notable one, as he worked as Jacksonville's No. 3 tight end all season. Both Evan Engram and Luke Farrell remain under contract in 2024, so Strange may need a strong offseason and training camp in order to move up the depth chart.
