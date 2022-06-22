Robinson (Achilles) remains in his recovery program and isn't expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The 23-year-old began running in his rehab program in mid-June, but it's unclear what kind of progress he's made over the past few weeks. Robinson likely won't be ready for the start of training camp in a month, but he'll still have six more weeks to get healthy before Jacksonville's season opener Sept. 11. Even if he is cleared for Week 1, Robinson could have a limited workload early in the season. Regardless, Travis Etienne is likely to begin the season as the Jaguars' No. 1 tailback.