Perine suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game at Denver, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Prior to his departure in the third quarter, Perine had eight carries for 33 yards and one touchdown, but he didn't gather in his only target. He's considered doubtful to return, which leaves Frank Gore and Ty Johnson as the only healthy Jets running backs.
More News
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Coach promises more touches•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Gets eight touches•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Continues 50/50 split with Gore•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Scores TD as role grows•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Nine touches in shutout loss•
-
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Coach promises larger role•