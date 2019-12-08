Play

Griffin is doubtful to return to Sunday's divisional contest against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury.

Griffin was forced out of Sunday's contest early in the first quarter. He caught his only target for eight yards before going into the locker room. Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco will serve as the Jets' only healthy tight ends as long as Griffin is unable to play.

