Marcus Kemp: Shown door in Kansas City
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 15, 2020
at
6:53 pm ET 1 min read
The Chiefs waived
Kemp on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kamp logged 10 games for the defending champions, playing sparingly on offense and catching his lone target for an 11-yard gain. If he clears waivers, there's a good chance Kemp lands on the Chiefs' practice squad.
