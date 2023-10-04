Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

It's also important to have a keen eye for matchups dictated by the remaining schedule. I am now updating my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine. My objective is to break down how the schedule affects every Fantasy relevant player for the upcoming four weeks, the playoff stretch and the entire season. You'll also be able to find my key takeaways on which players you should buy low, sell high and more trade advice.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 861 RUYDS 134 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.4 This isn't that big of a step-up in competition for Fields, but it is for his offensive line. The deep-ball opportunities are a huge plus if Fields has good protection like he had last week. But if the short-week preparation doesn't scare you a little, his lack of rushing should since we're effectively starting him only for his passing chops. I'm not sure I'm comfortable with that. Anthony Richardson and Jordan Love have more potential than Fields this week, but guys like Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff don't.

LAST WEEK: Posted his first-ever game with four passing touchdowns and over 300 yards against a Broncos defense that was devoid of a serious pass rush or pass coverage skills through the first three quarters. By the fourth quarter the Broncos were generating heavy pressure and Fields finished 5 of 11 for 50 yards and no touchdowns with two turnovers.

FILM: For three quarters Fields looked terrific firing downfield from clean pockets with plenty of great reads and accurate throws along with a play or two where he manipulated defenders with the threat of him running only to throw over their heads, including on Kmet's short touchdown. His off-target rate was literally 0.0%. But by the fourth only some plays were fine -- on others he either was pressured, threw off his back foot, threw with too much velocity or wasn't on the same page as his target. His off-target rate in the fourth was 9.1%, which was closer to what he had averaged in his first three games (13.6%).

BRONCOS: Have allowed season-best Fantasy numbers to each of the past three quarterbacks they've played this season. They're a terrific matchup for anybody right now. Remember this when we talk about the Jets.

COMMANDERS: Sport a slightly below-average pass rush pressure rate thanks to only one game all year with a rate over 30% (52.7% at Denver, and Wilson still had a great game even if you take away a Hail Mary touchdown catch). They rank seventh in sacks (13) and 13h in pressures (53), which again floats around league average.

BEARS: Rank league-worst in pass rush pressure rate allowed at 47.4% of their snaps -- nearly one out of every two drop backs is pressured. Bringing back guard Teven Jenkins might help a little, but they're still a struggling unit.

DEEP BALL: Washington ranks bottom-five in attempts, yards per catch and touchdowns allowed on pass plays of 15-plus Air Yards over the past three weeks. This is an area Fields can exploit -- he's tied for the most touchdowns on throws of 15-plus Air Yards this season than Fields with four and is around league-average in completion rate, attempts per game and Expected Points Added (EPA) per drop back.

LAST SEASON: Washington got a season-best 57.1% pass rush pressure rate on Fields and blitzed him on 40.5% of his drop backs. Fields had one passing touchdown and one interception and still had nearly 20 Fantasy points because he ran for 88 yards.

RUSHING: Fields followed up a Week 3 game with seven designed runs with just two designed runs in Week 4 for two total yards. On the season he's totaled 28 rushes for 134 yards and a score.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 961 RUYDS 82 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 The Commanders like limiting Howell's pass attempts in general -- he's only thrown over 31 times in high-scoring shootouts like in Weeks 2 and 4. While there's potential for that on Thursday, it's not a certainty. Howell could just as easily put up nominal stats to help the Commanders bring home a win. With upside an issue, think of Howell as a sleeper with 20-point potential. I'd rather start Jordan Love, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but taking Howell over Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow isn't crazy given their matchups and/or situations.

LAST WEEK: Bounced back from a horrid four-INT loss in Week 3 to complete nearly 71% of his throws for 290 yards with one touchdown and a very clutch 40 rushing yards at Philly. This was the most efficient game of his young career, but it was also the busiest game of his career as he threw 41 passes and ran six times. Playing into overtime helped his cause.

HOWELL: Has one game out of five as a pro with multiple passing touchdowns, and two others with one rushing and one passing score.

BEARS: Are one of the easiest matchups for a quarterback. They rank in the bottom-seven in completion rate allowed (70.1%), yards per catch allowed (12.2), Yards After Catch per reception (YAC/reception) allowed (6.26, second-most) and missed tackles (52). One more factor: Chicago ranks poorly in pass rush pressure rate, blitz rate and has just two sacks all season.

HOWELL: When not pressured has completed 73.8% of his throws for 7.2 yards per attempt with a 9.7% off-target rate. None of these are particularly impressive -- they're all about league-average -- but that's still a plus for Howell considering this week's matchup.

PASS ATTEMPTS: Through four weeks the Bears are seeing an average of 31.8 pass attempts against them per game. Even in a game the Bears led for much of last week, the Broncos tried just 28 throws. On the flip side, three of the four quarterbacks Chicago faced found three touchdowns on their limited throws.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 26 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 The Commanders may wish to win this one with a big dose of the run game (Brian Robinson is a must-start), but if the Bears put up any offense at all, McLaurin will be in position to put up nice numbers. He's a low-end WR2 worth the nod over George Pickens, Zay Flowers, Drake London and Jahan Dotson.

PAST THREE WEEKS: McLaurin has led all Commanders wide receivers in targets and all Commanders players in receptions. He's the No. 1 guy, and his big Week 4 game (8-86-0 with an offensive fumble recovery for a touchdown) would have been even bigger if Sam Howell had better ball placement on a deep pass McLaurin was open for.

BEARS: Are expected to play again without top outside cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson. Not that those two absences led to a bonanza from Broncos receivers; Russell Wilson spread the ball around. But if McLaurin remains the target leader then he'll have the best shot at a big game. Rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith figure to line up across from McLaurin the most.

MATCHUPS: Each top-target earning wide receiver that plays mostly outside (like McLaurin) has found at least 10 PPR points in every game against the Bears. That includes Rashee Rice in Week 3 (7 targets, 5-59-0), Courtland Sutton in Week 4 (5 targets, 3-27-1), Romeo Doubs in Week 1 (5 targets, 4-26-2) and Mike Evans in Week 2 (8 targets, 6-171-1). Note that these receivers combined to catch 18 of 25 targets (72%) against Chicago.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bust Candidate (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 943 RUYDS 101 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 16.4 It stings to call Lawrence a dicey Fantasy start because he has potential for greatness. We're just not quite seeing it for more than a few plays per week. And Buffalo is savvy when it comes to defending the pass, so I can't say they'll fall off just because White won't play. Lawrence is a decent starter but I'd rather roll with Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love and Justin Fields.

LAST WEEK: Can't blame drops this time. With his top receiver blanketed thanks to a heavy dose of man coverage, and with a favorable game script, Lawrence didn't have to do too much to help the Jaguars roll past the Falcons. His TD throw off-schedule to Ridley was awesome, but Lawrence set season-lows in pass attempts (30) and throws of 10-plus Air Yards (20% rate). It's worth noting that Week 4 was the first time all year a defense chose to play significant man coverage snaps against the Jaguars.

THIRD DOWNS: Stunningly, Lawrence has completed just 50% of his throws here; only Geno Smith has a worse rate among qualifying quarterbacks. Lawrence is averaging 4.4 yards per attempt with a 6.9-yard Average Depth of Target (ADOT) on the money downs, both ranking bottom-six in the league. Only one pass has been dropped on third down. It's been a drain on his Fantasy production.

PRESSURE: Lawrence is neither getting good pass protection nor thriving while under pressure. Statistically he's a mix of average and bad with his 45.7% completion rate, 6.7 yards per attempt and 14.3% off-target rate when defenders get near him. But the worst number is his EPA per dropback of minus-0.72; only Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill are worse there. That means he's hurting his team more than helping when pressured. And to tie in this point with the prior one, he also happens to be among the least-blitzed quarterbacks on third downs this year.

BILLS: Lost top cornerback Tre'Davious White to a torn Achilles last week which means some combination of Christian Benford, Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam (who had been benched for the first four games) will work at outside cornerback with Taron Johnson in the slot. That looks good, but the Bills pass rush is among the fiercest in football with a top-10 pass rush pressure rate (38.2%) without blitzing much (15.3% blitz rate is second-lowest in football). The pass rush could help cover up depth issues in the secondary, especially against the Jaguars.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Gabe Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 220 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Until his role changes, Davis will be the same kind of Fantasy option every week -- one big play and he's a stud, one or two misses and he's a dud. The Jaguars have done well against deep-ball receivers but not enough to the point where benching Davis is a good idea. He's toward the top of the flex mix ahead of Tank Dell, Tutu Atwell, Christian Watson and Jerry Jeudy.

LAST WEEK: Kept playing up to his boom/bust ceiling by catching a long touchdown. That's three straight games with a score. It was also his third game out of four with four or fewer targets.

BOOM/BUST INDEED: Davis has a massive ADOT of 16.8 yards (top-10 among 96 receivers with at least 10 targets this season), but he also has a minuscule target share of 13.6% and a target per route run rate of 13.4% (86th out of those 96 receivers). He's clearly a role player with a big-time skill-set that isn't leaned on too much.

JAGUARS: Statistically are top-three in catch rate allowed to wideouts on throws of 15-plus Air Yards (29.4%) with seven passes defensed, but dead-last in yards per catch (43.8!) and YAC/reception (15.0!) on those passes that are completed. They have done a nice job staying close in coverage on those throws.

ZONE COVERAGE: Jacksonville ranks fifth in zone coverage rate (78.5%) and figures to play a lot of it to keep eyes on Josh Allen and deter him from throwing deep. They did the same to Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 181 REC 8 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I genuinely believe Pierce will become a quality Fantasy starter in the near-term, but his matchup is a challenge to begin with and his offensive line makes his outlook even tougher to buy into. For now he's among the TD-needy running back tier who might only give 13 or 14 PPR points even if he does score (which no one has done against Atlanta). He's more than fine as a bye-week replacement RB (or a RB who you kind of have to start because you're thin at the position) but I'd prefer Breece Hall, Isiah Pacheco and Rhamondre Stevenson over Pierce.

LAST WEEK: Had a touchdown called back on a short designed screen and two more runs from 10 yards or closer get blown up. But at least he began to separate from the other Texans rushers and finish with 24 carries and a catch for over 100 total yards, even if the runs weren't efficient.

FILM: Pierce's vision and burst helped him on plays outside of the tackles and in the screen game. He also did an admirable job fighting for extra yards play after play. Houston's doing a great job utilizing him in spite of its offensive line issues, but those issues do show up frequently anytime he ran between the tackles.

INSIDE/OUTSIDE: In total Pierce had 4.7 yards per run on outside plays with two explosive plays and 2.8 yards per run on inside plays with zero explosives in Week 4. On the season he's been a full yard worse on outside runs and about the same on inside runs, so perhaps he and the Texans are improving on those edge plays.

FALCONS: Have run hot and cold against the run but they've ultimately been good by virtue of their 3.8 rushing average and zero rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this season. They gave up just three runs of 10-plus yards to RBs in their past three games (all against Jahmyr Gibbs, none to Travis Etienne or A.J. Dillon). They've also held backs to 2.7 yards per carry on edge runs while yielding 4.3 yards on carries between the tackles.

FALCONS: Have not allowed more than 8 non-PPR/11 PPR points to any running back so far this season.

Sit Him (Lineup Decision) Projections powered by Sportsline Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 267 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Dell's upside for one huge catch keeps him in play as a middle-of-the-pack flex, but you should be willing to consider other receivers with safer floors and nearly as much upside. And if the game is low-scoring or a one-sided win for Houston (don't laugh, they just did it last week), it further lowers Dell's ceiling. I'd rather start Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Adam Thielen and Jordan Addison.

LAST WEEK: The Texans didn't need him! Houston built a nice lead thanks to its defense and held on without having to throw the ball a ton.

FILM: The Steelers really emphasized not getting beat deep by Dell, often using a safety over the top to his side of the field to deter C.J. Stroud from even thinking about throwing at him. It worked out for the Steelers because Dell had zero deep targets, and it worked for the Texans because Nico Collins beat soft coverage a bunch including on a 24-yard deep ball (Dell drew triple coverage!) and on his long touchdown score (Dell got a safety to cheat over to his side).

FALCONS: Should be able to deploy the same type of defensive coverage with a safety cheating over to Dell's side of the field. They could also stick outside cornerback A.J. Terrell on Collins and make things a little harder on the Texans. Terrell shadowed a receiver for the first time this season in Week 4, contributing to Calvin Ridley's modest day. It ultimately would mean multiple bodies on Dell.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 If Coach Smith is right, then holding on to Pitts in Fantasy makes sense. But it's hard to see the good in his game so far this season beyond him finding holes in zone coverage. Jonnu even has more red-zone targets than Pitts (by one, three to two). The matchup could create some receiving opportunities, so maybe he catches five passes for 50 yards, but that's not anything to be excited about. I'd rather start Jake Ferguson, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 5.2 TE RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 179 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 I feel like Smith is doing what Pitts is supposed to do: get open and make plays after the catch. The hope is we keep seeing that for Smith, especially if the game is competitive like most Falcons games tend to be. He certainly hasn't done anything to lose his role. I don't mind chancing it with Smith as a streaming tight end, though I just don't have the conviction to start him over Pitts.

LAST WEEK: Was the second time in three weeks where Smith outproduced Pitts, but the first time it was so lopsided. The difference in snaps played and routes run is marginal -- Pitts did more of both -- but Smith is taking advantage of shorter routes with a quarterback who doesn't like to challenge downfield all that much. What's more, Smith averaged more yards per catch not just in Week 4 but also in Week 2, and he was behind Pitts by less than a yard in Week 3 when both had at least eight targets.

FILM ON PITTS: There's no change in his explosiveness whatsoever. He's running at a slower-than-expected pace, but the Jaguars still paid him plenty of attention defensively, creating a double-whammy that left him without many targets. His longest opportunity was a deep ball from Desmond Ridder that was well-placed and perfectly leapt for by Pitts, but he couldn't secure it to the ground, nor was he separated from cornerback Tyson Campbell at all. Pitts was best on shorter routes against zone coverage.

ARTHUR SMITH: Said this week that Pitts isn't at 100%, adding " there are certain things, you see him, and he's doing really well right now and there are certain things that he can't [do well]. It's been a journey back. He's going to get there."

FILM ON SMITH: From what I see, Smith is running shorter routes and is getting open faster than Pitts. That's earned him some targets from Ridder, who seemed to have better timing with Smith than Pitts. Smith is not drawing any kind of tight coverage like Pitts either, mostly because he's staying closer to the line of scrimmage. But after the catch Smith has been a handful, breaking three tackles just last week and picking up extra yards with it. He's not fast, but he's faster than Pitts, and for at least last week and Week 2 it changed the calculus for how the Falcons divvied up targets.

TEXANS: Have had a bundle of troubles with tight ends, giving up an 84% catch rate and 6.76 YAC/reception to the position, both bottom-six in the league. That includes allowing an 89% catch rate on 18 total targets to Colts and Jaguars' tight ends in Weeks 2 and 3 for 9.9 yards per catch and 7.2 YAC/reception. These numbers were a byproduct of the amount of zone coverage they played against both teams, leaving the short middle of the field open. Houston has played the third-most zone coverage of any team this year and should do so again.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

