CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Saturday practice. As per Saturday reports, Lamb's injury occurred during Friday's 7-on-7 drills, but head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "not of high concern" regarding the star receiver's availability versus Houston. However, if there were to be a downgrade in Lamb's condition on game day, Jalen Brooks would step into the No. 1 receiver role, while Jalen Brooks and the recently acquired Jonathan Mingo would be projected to work as the Nos. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively.

Davante Adams New York Jets WR

The Jets' Davante Adams (wrist/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with a full Friday practice after consecutive absences to open the week. As per interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich's remarks Friday, which were subsequently corroborated by early Sunday morning reports, Adams is expected to play and fill his usual starting receiver role. If there were to be any downgrade in his condition, Garrett Wilson would see even more targets than usual, while Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley would fill larger roles as well.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Nico Collins (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two full practices following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Collins also put in limited practices on Friday, Nov. 8, and this past Wednesday, giving him four sessions overall since having his practice window opened. In his return, Collins will resume serving as Houston's unquestioned No. 1 receiver and could see even more targets than he was earlier in the season, considering Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury while Collins was sidelined.

DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a knee injury. In his return to action, Metcalf will slide back into the No. 1 receiver role versus a San Francisco defense he was only able to muster a 5-84-1 line on 14 targets against in two regular-season meetings last season.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

The Bengals' Tee Higgins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury. Higgins' return will see him slide back into his familiar No. 2 role and likely take defensive attention off Ja'Marr Chase, who posted an 11-264-3 line against the Ravens in a narrow Week 10 loss.

Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Michael Pittman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a back injury. In his return, Pittman will return to the No. 1 receiver role, while Josh Downs and Alec Pierce revert to serving as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively. All three players will be catching passes from Anthony Richardson, who's regained the starting quarterback job after a two-game demotion.

Amari Cooper Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills' Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday beat writer reports, Cooper confirmed he expects to play following a two-game absence and will do so with a short cast on his affected hand. If there were to be any change in his status, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins would be in line for expanded roles, with Keon Coleman (wrist) already ruled out.

Keon Coleman Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's second straight absence, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins should see additional targets behind No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, who's expected to play through his wrist injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after following up a limited Wednesday practice with two full sessions following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster will return to a No. 3 receiver role, as DeAndre Hopkins was acquired via trade with the Titans while the former was sidelined, and Xavier Worthy is still expected to operate as the No. 2 wideout.

Tyler Boyd Tennessee Titans WR

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (back) was added to the injury report Saturday and is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. If Boyd can't suit up, rookie sixth-round pick Jha'Quan Jackson and Bryce Oliver will likely split No. 3 receiver snaps.

Josh Reynolds Denver Broncos WR

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (finger) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite having his practice window opened on Wednesday and putting in three full practice sessions this past week. In his ongoing absence, Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Troy Franklin will all have the opportunity for slightly bigger roles behind Courtland Sutton.

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson can't play, veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who recorded 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons in a Week 10 win, and Mason Tipton will once again serve as New Orleans' top two receivers versus Cleveland.

Chris Conley San Francisco 49ers WR