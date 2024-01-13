Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late-week beat writer reports, head coach Mike McDaniel is optimistic about the talented wideout's chances of suiting up versus Kansas City. However, if Waddle were to have a setback, it would lead to even more volume than usual for Tyreek Hill in his return to Arrowhead Stadium, while once again also creating opportunities for the likes of Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen.

Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

The Browns' Amari Cooper is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a heel injury. Cooper, who set a new franchise record when he racked up 265 yards on 11 receptions, including a pair of touchdown grabs, versus Houston in Week 16, will slide back into his customary No. 1 role for the wild-card matchup.

The Eagles' A.J. Brown (knee) has been downgraded to out from questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers ahead of Philadelphia's final practice Saturday. Despite the fact Brown missed practice both Thursday and Friday, early Saturday morning reports indicate he could play in the divisional round if the Eagles are able to advance. His absence against Tampa Bay will make the returning DeVonta Smith the top wideout target, while veteran Julio Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins will slot in for complementary snaps alongside him. Tight end Dallas Goedert should also see a notable bump in the short- and mid-range passes Brown typically sees come his way.

DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after already putting in two full practices Thursday and Friday following a Week 18 absence due to an ankle injury. Smith's return is even more critical now that A.J. Brown has been ruled out due to the knee sprain he suffered in Week 18 against the Giants, a development that should lead to an appreciable bump in targets for the former.

Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' Rashee Rice is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to a hamstring injury. Rice will slot back into his customary No. 1 role versus a Miami team he caught a touchdown against back in Week 9 during the Frankfurt, Germany meeting between the teams.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Noah Brown (back) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns after only managing a limited Thursday practice this week. If Brown is forced to sit out, Robert Woods (hip) would be in line to slot into the No. 2 role should he be able to play through his questionable designation, while John Metchie would take on those duties if Woods was also declared inactive.

Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills WR

The Bills' Gabe Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, speedy Khalil Shakir is in line to serve as the No. 2 receiver and primary deep threat, although veteran Trent Sherfield would also be set for a larger role. However, the passing game – and especially the downfield targets that Shakir thrives with – could take a back seat Sunday, given the winter storm expected to impact Buffalo over the weekend that could include winds of up to 65 mph according to latest forecasts.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Watson sits out a sixth straight game, Romeo Doubs should remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, who have both thrived in Watson's frequent absences, would continue to play significant roles.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Toney sits out again, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and Mecole Hardman would have a chance for more opportunities.

Robert Woods Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Robert Woods (hip) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Tuesday session. If Woods sits out, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson would be in line for bigger roles behind Nico Collins.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

The Lions' Jameson Williams is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Rams after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence due to an ankle injury and illness. Williams' return should see him slot back into his usual No. 2 role and resume his duties as Detroit's primary deep threat.

Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions WR

The Lions' Kalif Raymond (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Donovan Peoples-Jones could assume the No. 4 receiver role and punt return duties.

Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns WR

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) is out for Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Bell, who caught two touchdowns in the Week 18 loss to the Browns with Amari Cooper resting a heel injury and Elijah Moore playing only six snaps, will move into the No. 3 receiver role.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a full practice Thursday following a Week 18 absence due to a knee injury. Goodwin will slot into a No. 4 receiver role versus Houston.

Justyn Ross Kansas City Chiefs WR