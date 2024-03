Rourke is slated to re-sign with the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jaguars back in December, and the 25-year-old will remain with the team in 2024 to provide quarterback depth. At this stage, however, it remains to be seen who Rourke will be working behind this coming season, with Mac Jones' future with New England to be determined and the franchise potentially adding a signal caller in April's NFL draft.