Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice
Cooper (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Cooper was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday put him on track to play Sunday against the Ravens. Per ESPN.com, Cooper has logged a league-leading seven drops through four games, and given that he's been a non-factor over last two weeks, Cooper has nowhere to go but up with EJ Manuel in line to work at QB this weekend in place of the injured Derek Carr.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Still dealing with knee issue•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Struggles in loss to Broncos•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Upgraded to full practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Starts weeks with limited practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Non-factor against Redskins•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...