Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice

Cooper (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Cooper was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday put him on track to play Sunday against the Ravens. Per ESPN.com, Cooper has logged a league-leading seven drops through four games, and given that he's been a non-factor over last two weeks, Cooper has nowhere to go but up with EJ Manuel in line to work at QB this weekend in place of the injured Derek Carr.

