Cooper didn't report to June minicamp, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With his absence confirmed for a third straight day, Cooper can be fined slightly more than $100,000. He's in the final year of his contract and looking for a new deal, following a 2023 season in which he had career highs for receiving yards (1,250) and yards per catch (17.4) despite missing two games and playing with four different quarterbacks. He struggled to produce with PJ Walker and especially Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but Cooper reached 90 yards in four of Deshaun Watson's six starts and averaged 121.3 yards in the four games he played with Joe Flacco. Cooper will turn 30 next week and remains crucial to the Cleveland offense even after an offseason trade for Jerry Jeudy.