Jackson (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with blood clots, Skyler Carlin of Rams Wire reports.

Jackson's diagnosis is another blow to the Rams offensive line, which has been devastated by injuries this season. The 24 year-old has started six games for the team in 2022, most recently at left tackle, and he had missed Sunday's loss to the Cardinals due to a knee injury. Ty Nsekhe will likely take over at left tackle Sunday against the Saints.