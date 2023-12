Noteboom (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Noteboom has been listed as a DNP all week on the Rams' injury report, but the six-year pro will still have a chance to suit up in Week 16. If he's unable to play, it should only impact the Rams' offensive line depth with Rob Havenstein (groin) cleared to play and set to take back over at right tackle.