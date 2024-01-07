Noteboom (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Noteboom had been listed as doubtful heading into the regular-season finale after he was unable to practice in any fashion this week while tending to a foot issue that had previously resulted in him making some appearances on the injury report in December. The injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, but the Rams will hold Noteboom out for Week 18 while the team is already assured a road game in the wild-card round of the postseason. If Noteboom is back in action for the wild-card round, he would likely serve as the team's starting left tackle.