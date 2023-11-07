Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he expects Williams (knee) to return from IR in time to suit up versus the Cardinals in Week 12, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Williams' earliest eligible return date from injured reserve is Week 12, and it looks like he's indeed on that track and without any setbacks in his recovery. Los Angeles currently has a bye and will then take on the Seahawks in Week 11, which will give Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman another chance to lead the backfield, but on the road at Arizona on Nov. 26 it appears Williams will be back in the mix. It remains to be seen, however, whether Williams will immediately regain his No. 1 role when healthy enough to play, or whether he will return to a committee situation.