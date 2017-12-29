Saints' Kenny Vaccaro: Undergoes core-muscle surgery
Vaccaro underwent core-muscle surgery Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vaccaro was able to tough out a groin injury for four games, but the pain evidently became too much to bear last week, when he was placed on injured reserve. Rapoport called the injury "severe" and similar to that of teammate and fellow IR resident A.J. Klein. With Vaccaro poised to become an unrestricted free agent in March, it'll be interesting to see if the Saints open the coffers for a player that's averaged 5.7 tackles per game while recording eight interceptions, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in five seasons as a professional.
