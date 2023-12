Reed finished Thursday's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys with seven tackles (four solo), including one sack.

Reed's seven stops were his second-highest mark of the campaign, and he picked up his fifth sack of the season in the third quarter when he tackled Dak Prescott for a three-yard loss. Reed notched two other tackles for loss in one of his strongest performances of the campaign. His sack was his first since Week 7.