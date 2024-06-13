Reed (knee) was spotted working out during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The eight-year veteran missed the Seahawks' 2023 season finale due to a knee issue, but it now seems as if he's moved past his injury. Reed produced at a high level in the 16 games he appeared in last season, recording 54 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks, while also defending two passes. Now that Reed is back at full health, he's expected to remain one of Seattle's top interior defensive linemen in 2024.