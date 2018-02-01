Davis compiled 68 carries for 240 yards and 15 catches (on 18 targets) for 131 yards in six games during the 2017 season.

In a backfield beset by injury and ineffectiveness, Davis showed up on the scene late, making his season debut Week 11 against the Falcons. He promptly pulled his groin and missed a game, but upon his return Week 13, he earned a majority of the offensive snaps afforded Seattle running backs. Across the final five games, Davis picked up 159 of 294 such snaps, or far more than J.D. McKissic (99), Thomas Rawls (27) and Eddie Lacy (three). All four are free agents in the offseason, but Davis is restricted, which will allow the Seahawks to match any offer sheet he receives.