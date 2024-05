The Panthers waived Brown (undisclosed) on Wednesday with an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown inked a reserve/future contract with Carolina in January after spending the 2023 season on and off of the team's practice squad. The 25-year-old running back was then waived with an undisclosed injury Friday, and he reverted to IR after going unclaimed. Brown will now be eligible to sign elsewhere ahead of the 2024 regular season.