Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for return Sunday

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Bryant will play in Sunday's game against the Colts, hinting that the wideout's return could help the team create more big plays, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bryant surprisingly hasn't made much of an impact in the vertical game this season, with the exception of Week 2, when he had a 51-yard reception and a 27-yard touchdown grab. JuJu Smith-Schuster is no match for Bryant in terms of pure speed, but the rookie nonetheless made a major statement the past two games with gains of 97, 41 and 31 yards. While Bryant should rejoin the offense coming out of a bye week, the two players' respective performances to date suggest Smith-Schuster will operate as Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver. Bryant has made it clear he isn't pleased with the situation, but he's at least managed to keep his frustration to himself since the Steelers announced him as a healthy scratch for a 20-15 win over the Lions in Week 8. Bryant may have to settle for a low-volume role as a deep threat.