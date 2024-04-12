By the end of this month, the quarterback position is going to change, and hopefully for the better. And Superflex leagues should benefit in a big way.
The incoming rookies have the chance to be special with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. all likely to get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Not all of them will be an instant success -- or even have a lengthy career -- but hopefully one or two will be difference makers this season.
We'll find out soon enough. And Williams and Daniels look like the best bets to help Fantasy managers in 2024.
For now, we didn't include rookies in our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft. This was our last mock draft to see how our CBS Sports staff feels about the veterans prior to the NFL Draft.
The first six picks of this PPR mock draft were quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud). Allen, despite the loss of Stefon Diggs, was still the No. 1 overall pick. And Stroud, with the addition of Diggs, is a borderline top-five selection in this format.
Dak Prescott was the only other quarterback drafted in Round 1, but Jordan Love, Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa all went in Round 2. Four managers started their teams with a QB-QB approach, including Dave Richard (Allen and Tagovailoa), Joel Cox (Lamar Jackson and Purdy), Dan Schneier (Joe Burrow and Herbert) and me (Prescott and Murray)
I did this on purpose from the No. 10 spot to see how it would play out, and I like it. I followed a best-player available approach from Round 3 on, drafting Travis Etienne, Drake London, Rachaad White, George Pickens, Dalton Kincaid and Marquise Brown with my next six picks. Those are some of my favorite breakout candidates this season.
The rest of my team includes Courtland Sutton, Chase Brown, Romeo Doubs, Josh Downs, Dontayvion Wicks, Miles Sanders and Israel Abanikanda. I love the upside of Brown, who could be the best running back in Cincinnati this season. And I'm hopeful one of Doubs or Wicks (or both) becomes a consistent contributor for the Packers this year, which could make them a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver.
Now, compare this approach to what Thomas Shafer did from the No. 7 spot since he didn't draft a quarterback until Round 7. But his first six picks were amazing with Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, D.J. Moore, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp.
Thomas also has T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and his bench consists of Keaton Mitchell, Jameson Williams and A.T. Perry -- and a lot of quarterbacks. Thomas has Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco and Sam Howell on his roster.
Now, Thomas has one quarterback situation locked up in Pittsburgh with Wilson and Fields, so he's good there. But he'll need Brissett to start for the Patriots, or something to happen in Indianapolis or Seattle for Flacco or Howell to see playing time.
This strategy could work out great for Thomas, especially as he uses the waiver wire during the season. His skill players are fantastic, and he just needs capable quarterback play to succeed.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
4. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
5. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
6. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
Round By Round
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|
J. Allen QB BUF
|2
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Hurts QB PHI
|3
|Joel Cox
|
L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|Zach Brook
|
P. Mahomes QB KC
|5
|Dan Schneier
|
J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|R.J. White
|
C. Stroud QB HOU
|7
|Thomas Shafer
|
C. McCaffrey RB SF
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|
C. Lamb WR DAL
|9
|Adam Aizer
|
T. Hill WR MIA
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
D. Prescott QB DAL
|11
|Brandon Howard
|
J. Chase WR CIN
|12
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Jefferson WR MIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Love QB GB
|14
|Brandon Howard
|
A. Richardson QB IND
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
K. Murray QB ARI
|16
|Adam Aizer
|
B. Hall RB NYJ
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|
A. St. Brown WR DET
|18
|Thomas Shafer
|
B. Robinson RB ATL
|19
|R.J. White
|
A. Brown WR PHI
|20
|Dan Schneier
|
J. Herbert QB LAC
|21
|Zach Brook
|
K. Williams RB LAR
|22
|Joel Cox
|
B. Purdy QB SF
|23
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Taylor RB IND
|24
|Dave Richard
|
T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|
G. Wilson WR NYJ
|26
|Heath Cummings
|
T. Lawrence QB JAC
|27
|Joel Cox
|
P. Nacua WR LAR
|28
|Zach Brook
|
K. Cousins QB ATL
|29
|Dan Schneier
|
S. Barkley RB PHI
|30
|R.J. White
|
J. Gibbs RB DET
|31
|Thomas Shafer
|
D. Moore WR CHI
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|
C. Olave WR NO
|33
|Adam Aizer
|
D. Watson QB CLE
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
T. Etienne RB JAC
|35
|Brandon Howard
|
D. Achane RB MIA
|36
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Goff QB DET
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Jacobs RB GB
|38
|Brandon Howard
|
A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
D. London WR ATL
|40
|Adam Aizer
|
M. Stafford QB LAR
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|
B. Mayfield QB TB
|42
|Thomas Shafer
|
M. Evans WR TB
|43
|R.J. White
|
J. Cook RB BUF
|44
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Henry RB BAL
|45
|Zach Brook
|
S. LaPorta TE DET
|46
|Joel Cox
|
K. Walker III RB SEA
|47
|Heath Cummings
|
M. Pittman WR IND
|48
|Dave Richard
|
D. Samuel WR SF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|
D. Adams WR LV
|50
|Heath Cummings
|
T. Kelce TE KC
|51
|Joel Cox
|
B. Aiyuk WR SF
|52
|Zach Brook
|
N. Collins WR HOU
|53
|Dan Schneier
|
J. Waddle WR MIA
|54
|R.J. White
|
W. Levis QB TEN
|55
|Thomas Shafer
|
S. Diggs WR HOU
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|
B. Young QB CAR
|57
|Adam Aizer
|
R. Rice WR KC
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
R. White RB TB
|59
|Brandon Howard
|
C. Ridley WR TEN
|60
|Meron Berkson
|
I. Pacheco RB KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Meron Berkson
|
T. Higgins WR CIN
|62
|Brandon Howard
|
J. Mixon RB HOU
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
G. Pickens WR PIT
|64
|Adam Aizer
|
G. Smith QB SEA
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|
D. Carr QB NO
|66
|Thomas Shafer
|
C. Kupp WR LAR
|67
|R.J. White
|
M. Andrews TE BAL
|68
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Smith WR PHI
|69
|Zach Brook
|
Z. Flowers WR BAL
|70
|Joel Cox
|
A. Kamara RB NO
|71
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Williams RB DEN
|72
|Dave Richard
|
T. McBride TE ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|
T. Dell WR HOU
|74
|Heath Cummings
|
D. Metcalf WR SEA
|75
|Joel Cox
|
K. Allen WR CHI
|76
|Zach Brook
|
T. McLaurin WR WAS
|77
|Dan Schneier
|
A. Cooper WR CLE
|78
|R.J. White
|
C. Kirk WR JAC
|79
|Thomas Shafer
|
R. Wilson QB PIT
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|
D. Montgomery RB DET
|81
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Conner RB ARI
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
D. Kincaid TE BUF
|83
|Brandon Howard
|
C. Watson WR GB
|84
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Reed WR GB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Meron Berkson
|
K. Pitts TE ATL
|86
|Brandon Howard
|
G. Kittle TE SF
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Brown WR KC
|88
|Adam Aizer
|
C. Godwin WR TB
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|
E. Engram TE JAC
|90
|Thomas Shafer
|
J. Fields QB PIT
|91
|R.J. White
|
D. Johnson WR CAR
|92
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Swift RB CHI
|93
|Zach Brook
|
A. Jones RB MIN
|94
|Joel Cox
|
R. Stevenson RB NE
|95
|Heath Cummings
|
T. Pollard RB TEN
|96
|Dave Richard
|
N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|
Z. Moss RB CIN
|98
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Addison WR MIN
|99
|Joel Cox
|
D. Hopkins WR TEN
|100
|Zach Brook
|
N. Chubb RB CLE
|101
|Dan Schneier
|
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|102
|R.J. White
|
Z. White RB LV
|103
|Thomas Shafer
|
J. Williams WR DET
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|
A. Ekeler RB WAS
|105
|Adam Aizer
|
T. Spears RB TEN
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Sutton WR DEN
|107
|Brandon Howard
|
J. Dotson WR WAS
|108
|Meron Berkson
|
R. Mostert RB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Meron Berkson
|
J. Meyers WR LV
|110
|Brandon Howard
|
T. Lockett WR SEA
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
C. Brown RB CIN
|112
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Warren RB PIT
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|
D. Singletary RB NYG
|114
|Thomas Shafer
|
T. Hockenson TE MIN
|115
|R.J. White
|
M. Williams WR NYJ
|116
|Dan Schneier
|
S. Darnold QB MIN
|117
|Zach Brook
|
G. Edwards RB LAC
|118
|Joel Cox
|
C. Hubbard RB CAR
|119
|Heath Cummings
|
G. Minshew QB LV
|120
|Dave Richard
|
B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|
J. Jeudy WR CLE
|122
|Heath Cummings
|
D. Douglas WR NE
|123
|Joel Cox
|
D. Njoku TE CLE
|124
|Zach Brook
|
A. Gibson RB NE
|125
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Jones QB NYG
|126
|R.J. White
|
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|127
|Thomas Shafer
|
J. Brissett QB NE
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|
J. Ford RB CLE
|129
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Palmer WR LAC
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
R. Doubs WR GB
|131
|Brandon Howard
|
Q. Johnston WR LAC
|132
|Meron Berkson
|
R. Dowdle RB DAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Meron Berkson
|
A. Thielen WR CAR
|134
|Brandon Howard
|
O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
J. Downs WR IND
|136
|Adam Aizer
|
K. Shakir WR BUF
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|
M. Wilson WR ARI
|138
|Thomas Shafer
|
J. Flacco QB IND
|139
|R.J. White
|
J. Stidham QB DEN
|140
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Goedert TE PHI
|141
|Zach Brook
|
C. Samuel WR BUF
|142
|Joel Cox
|
K. Miller RB NO
|143
|Heath Cummings
|
K. Bourne WR NE
|144
|Dave Richard
|
J. Ferguson TE DAL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|
E. Mitchell RB SF
|146
|Heath Cummings
|
M. Mims WR DEN
|147
|Joel Cox
|
G. Davis WR JAC
|148
|Zach Brook
|
R. Shaheed WR NO
|149
|Dan Schneier
|
J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|150
|R.J. White
|
B. Cooks WR DAL
|151
|Thomas Shafer
|
K. Mitchell RB BAL
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|
W. Robinson WR NYG
|153
|Adam Aizer
|
T. Chandler RB MIN
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
D. Wicks WR GB
|155
|Brandon Howard
|
E. Moore WR CLE
|156
|Meron Berkson
|
A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Meron Berkson
|
A. O'Connell QB LV
|158
|Brandon Howard
|
R. Bateman WR BAL
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
M. Sanders RB CAR
|160
|Adam Aizer
|
D. Waller TE NYG
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|
T. Allgeier RB ATL
|162
|Thomas Shafer
|
S. Howell QB SEA
|163
|R.J. White
|
A. Mattison RB LV
|164
|Dan Schneier
|
L. Musgrave TE GB
|165
|Zach Brook
|
J. Winston QB CLE
|166
|Joel Cox
|
D. Mooney WR ATL
|167
|Heath Cummings
|
J. Dobbins RB BAL
|168
|Dave Richard
|
R. Johnson RB CHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dave Richard
|
J. Hyatt WR NYG
|170
|Heath Cummings
|
E. Elliott RB NE
|171
|Joel Cox
|
D. Lock QB NYG
|172
|Zach Brook
|
T. Bigsby RB JAC
|173
|Dan Schneier
|
D. Cook RB BAL
|174
|R.J. White
|
I. Spiller RB LAC
|175
|Thomas Shafer
|
A. Perry WR NO
|176
|Jack Capotorto
|
T. Palmer WR TB
|177
|Adam Aizer
|
J. Mingo WR CAR
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|
I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
|179
|Brandon Howard
|
R. Moore WR ATL
|180
|Meron Berkson
|
G. Dortch WR ARI
