Stroud took all the first-team reps Saturday for a second consecutive day, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Stroud and Davis Mills had been splitting first-team reps each day during 11-on-11 drills, but that pattern changed Friday and Saturday. "With C.J., what I've seen is he's definitely made adjustments," Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told Sidhu after Friday's session. "He's getting the ball out quick, he's making the proper reads." This could be a sign that Ryans plans to have Stroud start Thursday's preseason opener against New England.