Texans' Deshaun Watson: Playing through multiple injuries
Among the injuries that Watson is playing through include a cracked rib and a bruised lung, and initially suffered a partially collapsed lung at the time of the injury, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
Watson's injuries were more serious than initially disclosed, though he'll still play Sunday against the Bills. But this report shows that his situation even during the game could be precarious.
