Watson completed 17-of-29 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 33-17 win over the Browns in Week 6.

Ho-hum. Watson threw touchdowns to three different receivers and has a league-high 15. It was the third consecutive week with at least three touchdown passes for the rookie, who has transformed Houston's offense overnight. He's become a must play every weekend. There's still some decision-making he needs to iron out -- Sunday's pick was a poorly thrown ball that resulted in a pick-six for Cleveland's Jason McCourty -- but when a quarterback leads a team to four consecutive weeks with at least 33 points, the occasional bad pass can be forgiven. After a bye week, the Texans return Week 8 for road game in Seattle, which should be a good test for the rookie quarterback.