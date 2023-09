Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he expects Philips (knee, IR) to begin practicing next week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Philips opened the season on IR with a sprained MCL but will be eligible to make his season debut in Week 5 against the Colts. The Titans' low-usage slot man isn't on fantasy radars outside of the deepest of formats. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been filling Tennessee's WR3 duties with Philips sidelined.