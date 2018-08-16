Vikings' Brandon Zylstra: Dealing with hamstring injury

Zylstra, who has dealing with a hamstring injury, was seen practicing in pads Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune repots.

While it's been revealed that Zylstra has been nursing a hamstring injury, it also looks like he's close to being back to full health. It's yet to be seen whether he will be healthy enough to play in Saturday's preseason game, but if Zylstra is able to practice again Friday, there's a good chance he makes his preseason debut.