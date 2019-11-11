Joseph underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his knee prior to Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune report.

Joseph suffered a knee injury during Week 7's win over the Lions, but he managed to play and practice through the issue until last Thursday. The 31-year-old is likely to remain sidelined through at least the Vikings' bye in Week 12, so his earliest chance to retake the field could come Dec. 2 versus the Seahawks. Expect Jaleel Johnson to play increased snaps on defense as long as Joseph is unable to go.