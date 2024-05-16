The Jaguars waived Ruby (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ruby signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Division III Mount Union, where he earned All-American honors during his 2023 senior season. However, the wideout's time in Jacksonville will come to an end after he sustained an undisclosed injury. With the nature and origin of this injury unclear, it's difficult to project if he may land with another team before training camp.