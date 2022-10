Toews (undisclosed) is being medically evaluated Thursday, per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn't have any further information about Toews' condition at this time. Toews went to the locker room multiple times during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg due to the injury. He has three assists in four games while averaging 21:03 of ice time this season.