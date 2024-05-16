Rantanen logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Rantanen helped out on a Cale Makar tally late in the second period, which tied the game at 2-2. After posting one goal over the Avalanche's previous three contests, head coach Jared Bednar moved Rantanen down to the second line at even strength, a switch that could negatively impact the winger's offense. He's at 13 points (four on the power play) with 27 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances.