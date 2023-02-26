Francouz (lower body) remains under the same timeline to return from injury, despite the club adding goalie Keith Kinkaid via trade from Boston, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said there's been no setback for Francouz when he explained the reasoning behind the acquisition of an additional goalie. He maintained the same timeline of up to four weeks but added there's no guarantee it will be exactly four weeks. Kinkaid adds a layer of insurance that already includes Justus Annunen and Jonas Johansson.