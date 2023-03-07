Francouz (lower body) hasn't resumed skating yet and doesn't have a timeline for his return, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Avalanche initially thought Francouz would be ready after three weeks but his absence has exceeded that mark. He has posted a mark of 7-7-1 this season with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Jonas Johansson and Justus Annunen have been taking turns backing up Alexandar Georgiev.