Mrazek (groin) will be out of action for at least one week, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek was injured in Saturday's win over the Rangers. In nine appearances this year, he has a 2-5-1 record with a 4.05 GAA and an .884 save percentage. Arvid Soderblom will start Sunday versus the Islanders, and Chicago has recalled Jaxson Stauber to serve as the backup goalie.