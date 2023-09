Faulk suffered a lower-body injury after a spill into the boards in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Faulk's status will be checked Wednesday after he failed to complete Tuesday's contest. The 31-year-old defenseman is a lock for the Blues' top four on the blue line when healthy, and if his injury is significant, it would be a big loss for the team. The Blues' next preseason game is Thursday in Chicago.