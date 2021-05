Krug is dealing with an upper-body injury and will not play Saturday in Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Krug hasn't missed a game all season, so this news definitely comes as a surprise. He's been hot recently, too, with six points in the last four games and 13 in the last 15. Interested parties will want to keep tabs on the 30-year-old blueliner's status in advance of Monday's game against visiting Anaheim.