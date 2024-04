Bolduc notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Bolduc finished the campaign with three goals and two assists over the last five games. The 21-year-old winger held his own in his first taste of NHL action, racking up nine points and 38 shots on net over 25 contests. He is eligible for the AHL playoffs, but it is unlikely AHL Springfield will qualify. Bolduc will likely be reassigned to the Thunderbirds soon.