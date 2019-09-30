Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Sent to AHL
Studnicka has been assigned to AHL Providence.
The 2017 second-rounder has progressed to the point where he's viewed as one of Boston's top prospects, but the skilled 20-year-old forward will now head to the minors to work on his all-around game in his first season as a pro.
